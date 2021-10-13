2 critical in Perry Township crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened near the intersection of Riverside Drive and West Henderson Road around 7 p.m

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Perry Township Wednesday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was turning onto Henderson Road when a black 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle hit the vehicle.

The passenger of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle while the driver and the motorcycle ended up in front of the Silverado, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The sheriff's office did not say if the driver of the Silverado suffered any injuries.