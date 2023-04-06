2 hospitalized following water rescue at Griggs Reservoir Park

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in northwest Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized overnight following a water rescue in northwest Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to Griggs Reservoir Park, located in the 2900 block of Riverside Drive, around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple people trapped in the Scioto River.

Columbus police said two people were pulled from the water. One of the individuals was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, the other was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and is described as "stable."