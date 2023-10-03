3 bodies found shot to death in Summit County; all 'appear to have been bound and gagged'

Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

Example video title will go here for this video

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in Summit County on Friday morning — two in Akron and one in Copley.

Akron police say it was around 8:35 a.m. when a passerby called police to report what appeared to be two bodies on the side of the roadway along Cordova Avenue.

The bodies — both men — "appear to have been bound and gagged," according to Akron police.

"Not long after arriving on the scene, detectives were notified that another body was found in Copley," Akron police said. "Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are related."

Copley Police Chief Michael Mier tells 3News it was around 8:50 a.m. when a passerby called authorities to report what appeared to be a body alongside the roadway in the 2100 block of Wright Road.

Upon their arrival, Chief Mier says officers found a man's body, which had been bound. Chief Mier said they do not believe the public was or is in any danger.

More from 3News' Emma Henderson:

Gary Guenther with the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office tells 3News the body in Copley was found in the 2100 block of Wright Road. All three victims sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities are asking for anybody with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Tips can also be submitted by calling the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Stay with 3News as more details develop.

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get the latest updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.

MORE HEADLINES: