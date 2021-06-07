2 firefighters injured while fighting Circleville house fire

A family of four lived at the home, but no one was there when the fire broke out.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Two firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire Monday afternoon in Circleville.

Members of the Circleville Fire Department went to the 400 block of Union Street on a report of a fire.

Fire officials say the firefighters suffered minor injuries. One of them was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The other firefighter became overheated while he was battling the flames and was treated at the scene.

The home is a complete loss as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.