2 firefighters hospitalized with heat-related symptoms during Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two firefighters battling a large northwest Columbus apartment fire were hospitalized Wednesday with heat-related symptoms.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the fire started just before 2 p.m. at an apartment complex on Dublin Arbor Lane near Sawmill and West Dublin-Granville roads.

Geitter said the fire damaged multiple apartments in the 20-unit building and the roof collapsed in some spots.

The conditions of the hospitalized firefighters were described as stable by Geitter.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to help relieve those battling the fire in the heat.

No other injuries were reported.