2 ejected, killed in Fairfield County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol says they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fosnaugh School Road and Wyandotte Road just before 1 p.m.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a Fairfield County crash Friday afternoon.

OSHP says Alan Smith, 46, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Fosnaugh School Road while the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Wyandotte Road

The driver of the Silverado ran a stop sign and collided with the Camry, according to OSHP.

Smith, and his passenger. 47-year-old Heidi Collins, were ejected from the car and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile was also in the Camry and was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening

Smith and Collins were not wearing seatbelts, OSHP says. The juvenile was in secured into a car seat.