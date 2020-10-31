2 Dublin Coffman students, woman killed in head-on crash with cement truck

A woman, her teenage son and another teenager died as a result of injuries in the crash in Delaware County.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman, her 14-year-old son and a 15-year-old boy, both Dublin Coffman High School students, died from injuries in a crash with a cement truck on Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on State Route 315, just north of State Route 750, near Powell just after 1:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. James King said Adela Garcia-Guijon, 34, was driving a Ford Focus north on SR-315 with her son Emiliano "Francisco" Cipriano and fellow Dublin Coffman student Juan Perez-Jijon in the car.

King said dashcam video from a cement truck, driving south, showed Garcia drive off the right side of the road, catch the edge, lose control and overcorrect before hitting the cement truck head-on.

Both vehicles slid off the west side of the roadway.

Garcia-Guijon and Cipriano were pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez-Jijon was taken to Riverside Methodist hospital where he died on Sunday.

Garcia-Guijon's family said she was headed to a job cleaning a house in Delaware County.

Cipriano was a freshman and Perez-Jijon was a sophomore at Dublin Coffman High School.

King said he was told Garcia-Guijon was the caretaker for Perez-Jijon.

Coffman High School Principal Mike Ulring said in a letter to families that counselors and teachers are available to talk with students.

"Please keep their families in your thoughts as they navigate this very difficult time," he wrote.

King said everyone was wearing a seat belt.

What other factors played a role in the crash are still under investigation but OSHP said alcohol is not involved.