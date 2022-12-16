2 Franklin County deputies involved in deadly shooting of homicide suspect will not be charged

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Pozz Striblin has ended.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury voted Thursday not to indict two Franklin County Sheriff's SWAT deputies for the fatal shooting of a person of interest last May.

Striblin was identified by deputies as a person of interest in a double homicide that happened May 31 and was fatally shot by deputies at a Sunoco Gas Station a few days later.

SWAT Deputies were conducting surveillance on Striblin in the area of 2200 Stelzer Road where they attempted to serve an active felony warrant for his arrest at the gas station, according to a release.

As the vehicle Striblin was in began backing out of a parking space, deputies blocked the car ordering those inside to exit. The individuals in the vehicle complied, but when Striblin exited the front passenger seat, he had a gun in his hand, the release says.

Striblin moved the handgun in the direction of the deputies and in response, the deputies fired multiple rounds, striking Striblin three times.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.