2 dead, female in life-threatening condition in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one in life-threatening condition Saturday afternoon.

According to police, they were called the 500 block of South Wheatland Avenue around 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

An officer was initially flagged down by a female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. She pointed officers to the home on South Wheatland where two bodies were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.

The female was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.