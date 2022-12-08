Police: 2 dead following shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m.
Arriving officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:53 p.m. and the other was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m., according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
