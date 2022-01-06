2 dead following shooting, crash in west Columbus

The crash happened on West Broad Street near I-270, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a shooting and car crash in west Columbus late Tuesday night.

The crash happened on West Broad Street near Interstate 270 around 11 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that the driver had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was later pronounced dead at Doctors West Hospital. Authorities said her death appeared to be caused by the crash.

Investigators said they believe the car was traveling east on West Broad Street when someone shot at it.

The ramp from I-270 southbound to West Broad Street eastbound is currently closed.

There is no suspect information at this time.