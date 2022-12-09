Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus

Both incidents are still under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus.

In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.

The driver attempted to stop last minute but was unable to come to a complete stop. Her vehicle struck Grooms, skidded, then struck a passing Freightliner Semi Truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital and her condition is described as stable. Grooms was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m., according to police.

This collision is still under investigation.

In the second incident on Thursday night, a Chevy Impala traveling east on Mound Street was attempting to turn north onto Edwin Street when it was struck by a Chrysler 200 headed west on Mound Street.

Two people in the Chevy were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. One of the passengers, Robin Underwood was later pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m.