2 dead, at least 2 injured following a shooting in the Hilltop

Police said the shooting happened outside of Jay's Sports Lounge.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed, and at least two others were injured in a shooting outside of Jay's Sports Lounge Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Columbus police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have since told us a second person died from injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Officers are also investigating after finding another shooting victim at a nearby gas station. They tell us that victim could also have been shot outside of Jay's Sports Lounge.