2 teens identified after deadly car crash into water in west Columbus

Columbus police said the driver of the car walked up the embankment and flagged down help Saturday at around 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens who died after a car flipped over into the water in west Columbus on Saturday have been identified.

The Gahanna-Jefferson School District said Gahanna-Lincoln High School student Feixiang Friend, 17, and Gahanna Middle School East student Joshua Friend, 13, died in the crash.

According to police, at around 5 p.m. Feixiang was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 on the on-ramp from Dublin Road onto Interstate 670 east. While on the ramp, he lost control of the vehicle, hit and then rolled over a concrete barrier, and went down an embankment and came to rest in water.

Feixiang was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.

Joshua was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

Police say another 13-year-old boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition. A 64-year-old man was taken to Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

All of the people in the vehicle were members of the same family, according to police.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said a woman driving on the ramp from Dublin Road to Interstate 670 east stopped to help when she saw someone climbing over the concrete barrier.

Columbus police said that person climbing over the barrier was the driver of the car that was in the water.

Martin said police officers arrived and found three people still in the car.

The officers were able to get one person out.

When firefighters arrived, they helped get the other two people out and medics took the three people and the driver to the hospital.

The Gahanna-Lincoln School District says there will be counseling services available to all students.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.