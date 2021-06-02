2 dead after car flips into water in west Columbus

Columbus police said the driver of the car walked up the embankment and flagged down help at around 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead after a car flipped over into the water near the exit ramp to Dublin Road on Interstate 670 in west Columbus on Saturday.

Police said there were three people still in the car.

Rescue crews were able to get them out and medics took them and the driver to the hospital.

Two of the people who were in the car died at the hospital.

Police said the other two people were listed in stable condition.

Police said the ramp from Dublin Road to I-670 East will be closed for several hours.