2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Licking County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are dead following a three-vehicle crash in Licking County Tuesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 5:29 p.m. on state Route 37, near milepost 20 in Union Township. Austin Untied, 30, was traveling in a Dodge Dart headed northbound while 40-year-old Matthew Hayes and another man were headed southbound.

Untied allegedly traveled left of center and struck the Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Hayes, head-on. The Silverado then overturned and came to a rest on its top. The other man, driving a Mazda 6, struck the Dart.

Untied was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP. Hayes was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he later died.

The man driving the Mazda was not injured in the crash.