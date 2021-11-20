2 dead, 2 injured in Fairfield County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 37 in Pleasant Township.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Fairfield County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. on State Route 37 in Pleasant Township.

According to OSHP, a man was driving a Chevrolet 1500 east on State Route 37.

Another man was driving a Chevrolet Starcraft west along State Route 37.

The driver of the Chevrolet Starcraft crossed the center of the road and crashed head on into the Chevrolet 1500.

OSHP reports the drivers of the two vehicles, 54-year-old David Fausnaugh, of Lancaster, and 45-year-old Robert Gleason, of Junction City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OSHP, one passenger from each of the vehicles was airlifted to Grant Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.