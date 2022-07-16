2 dead, 2 injured following a shooting in the Hilltop

Police said the shooting happened outside of Cain's Sports Bar.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed, and at least two others were injured in a shooting outside of Cain's Sports Bar Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Columbus police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have since told us a second person died from injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Officers said they later found another shooting victim at a nearby gas station. They tell us that person was also shot outside of Cain's Sports Bar.

