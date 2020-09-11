Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in incident on Stelzer Road in Columbus

Dispatchers told 10TV they received a call at 7:10 a.m. to the 700 block of Stelzer Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead and one is injured after an incident on Stelzer Road in east Columbus on Monday.

Police initially said the incident was a shooting but are now calling it a death investigation.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.