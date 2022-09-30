Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in crash after fleeing traffic stop near Hilliard

Two people have died, and another was injured after a traffic stop led to a crash outside of a fire station near Hilliard.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and another was injured after police said their vehicle crashed following a traffic stop near Hilliard early Friday morning.

The crash happened outside of Columbus Fire Station 30 on Fishinger Boulevard just before 2:55 a.m.

An officer with the Hilliard Division of Police stopped a lime green-colored SUV in the area of Fishinger Boulevard and Park Mill Run Drive.

Hilliard police told 10TV that prior to the traffic stop, officers were dispatched to Certified Gas Station located at 4546 Cemetery Road after an alarm went off at the business. As officers were investigating, they saw the SUV leaving the area.

When the officer exited their vehicle, police said the driver of the SUV left the scene at a high rate of speed. While a chase did not ensue, the officer followed the driver.

The officer found that the vehicle crashed outside Columbus Fire Station 30 on Fishinger Boulevard and was heavily damaged.

Police said three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:23 a.m. A male was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m., police said.

Another female was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but her condition was upgraded to stable, police added.

Police did not say whether the vehicle was connected to the incident at the gas station.

The Columbus Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit and Hilliard police are investigating the circumstances around the fatal crash.