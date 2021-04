One person of interest is in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead and one person is in "extremely serious" condition following a shooting in the South Franklinton area Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. and the other person was pronounced around 5:45 p.m.

The third victim remains in the hospital.