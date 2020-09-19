2 critically injured following crash involving motorcycle in southwestern Franklin County

Authorities say it's not clear if both people who were hurt were riding on the motorcycle.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says two people were critically injured Saturday after a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Norton Road around the area of Johnson Road and Oakhurst Drive in southwestern Franklin County, according to the sheriff's office.

Norton Road between Johnson Road and Oakhurst Drive is currently shut down.

