Police were called to the 2200 block of Mock Road around 3 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting near a Save-A-Lot store in northeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, there were called to the 2200 block of Mock Road before 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police confirm there have been two people apprehended out of this incident.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting.