2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus.

The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person is in critical condition.

All lanes of I-270 North near Roberts Road are currently shut down.

Police have not said what caused the crash.