2 Columbus-area bars cited for violating state's last call order

The cases will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for consideration of possible penalties.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus area bars have received citations after authorities say they violated the state's executive order related to sales of alcohol.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, Fenders, located at 8333 Market Exchange Drive in Westerville, was cited for selling alcohol past the state's permitted time of 10 p.m.

Authorities say agents purchased and were given alcohol from an on-duty bartender at 10:40 p.m.

Grand Champion North Pub, located at 2477 East Dublin-Granville Road in Columbus, received multiple citations for disorderly activity and after-hours consumption.

Around 12:30 a.m., agents saw customers drinking alcohol inside the business. Officials say for about five minutes, staff members refused to allow agents to enter the business, even after the agents identified themselves as law enforcement officers.

Authorities say staff members told the agents there was a private party taking place. While the agents were refused entry into the bar, they saw staff members clearing alcohol from tables and the bar area.

According to officials, once agents were inside the bar, they saw employees and the majority of about 50 customers not wearing masks.

Both businesses are accused of violating an executive order issued in July by Gov. Mike DeWine that bans the sale of alcohol at liquor-permitted establishments after 10 p.m.

The banning of alcohol sales at bars past 10 p.m. is one of several steps state leaders have taken to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ohio Enforcement Unit Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said, "We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience. When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”