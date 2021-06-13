x
2 children shot while riding bikes in Franklinton area

Police were called to the 800 block of Greenfield Road around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Two children were injured in a shooting while riding their bikes in the Franklinton area Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the 800 block of Greenfield Road around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Witnesses told police that a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy riding their bikes in the area when a dark-colored SUV and people inside the car began firing gunshots. 

Both victims were taken to area hospitals where they are expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-3689 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.