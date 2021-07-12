2 children, man killed in southeast Columbus shooting

Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive, near Canal Winchester, for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two children and a man were killed in a shooting at a southeast Columbus apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive at the Winchester Lakes apartment complex, near Canal Winchester, for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a vehicle parked with several bullet holes.

Officers found three victims inside the vehicle and tried to provide aid, but they were pronounced dead around 6:45 p.m.

Assistant Police Chief LaShonna Potts did not release the ages of the two children but said they were young.

“This gun violence has got to stop. There is a mother now that will have to go on in her life with two young babies that she no longer get to raise,” Potts said.

Potts said the three victims were inside the vehicle when someone began firing at it.

“We will find these monsters who took it upon themselves to riddle a car not knowing who was inside and in the end killed two young babies,” Potts said.