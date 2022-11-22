2 children killed in Marion County crash

A 30-year-old woman and two other children remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two children, ages 2 and 4, are dead after a vehicle crashed and rolled into a pond in Marion County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 30-year-old woman and two other children were critically injured in the crash.

Around 9:30 p.m., the woman was driving with her four children inside the vehicle south on Whetstone River Road in Claridon Township and went through the intersection of Roberts Road without stopping.

OSHP says she continued off the left side of the road where her vehicle struck a small tree and an embankment. The vehicle then went airborne, landed on the bank of a pond and rolled into it.

The mother and children – ages 9, 7, 4 and 2 - were trapped in the vehicle. Deputies, troopers, fire personnel and bystanders helped with getting the woman and children out of the vehicle.

OSHP says the mother and children were taken to Marion General Hospital where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead. The 4-year-old child was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The mother and two other children are listed in critical condition.

OSHP says the mother and children were wearing seatbelts and two of the children were in booster seats.

The crash is still under investigation.