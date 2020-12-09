2 children hospitalized after being injured in bonfire in northeast Columbus

There are currently no conditions for either child.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two children were taken to hospitals after they were injured in a bonfire Friday night in northeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Fire says it happened on Tami Place near Wendler Boulevard. A 911 call was received at 8:17 p.m.

Fire officials say the children are 10 and 5 years old.

One child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and the other was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

There are currently no conditions for either child.