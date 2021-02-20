2 children critical after house fire in northeast Columbus

Columbus firefighters went to the 3000 block of Glenshaw Avenue just west of Westerville Road around 7:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two young children are in critical condition following a house fire that happened Saturday morning in northeast Columbus.

Columbus firefighters went to the 3000 block of Glenshaw Avenue just west of Westerville Road around 7:40 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two children, both 4 years old, on the second floor of the home. The children were taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital.

Most of the fire occurred in the basement of the home.

Officials say three older children were able to escape and went to a neighbor's house.

The mother of the children was at work at the time of the fire, according to officials.