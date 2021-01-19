2 Champaign County residents arrested, charged for involvement in Capitol riots

Donovan Ray Crowl and Jessica Marie Watkins are both currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Two Champaign County residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol building riots that happened Jan. 6.

Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, and Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, are currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on unspecified federal charges.

According to an affidavit, Crowl and Watkins traveled to Washington D.C. and willfully joined a crowd "who forcibly entered the Capitol and impeded, disrupted and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the House of Representatives and the Senate."

The affidavit says Crowl and Watkins are members of the "Ohio State Regular Militia," which is known to be affiliated with the Oath Keepers.

The Oath Keepers are an organized collection of militia who believe that the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights, according to the affidavit.

Watkins posted photographs of herself on Parler at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an Oath Keepers uniform.

Watkins also posted a video on Parler and wrote "Yeah. We stormed the Capitol today. Teargassed, the whole, 9. Pushed our way into the Rotunda. Made it into the Senate even."