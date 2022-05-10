2 central Ohio school districts hire new superintendents

Reynoldsburg City Schools also announced its current superintendent took a new position in Alabama and a search is underway for a new one.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two central Ohio school districts announced new superintendents who will be leading their schools while another is searching for a new one.

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools announced Dr. Tracey Deagle will assume superintendent duties starting on Aug. 1.

The district said Dr. Deagle has more than 22 years of experience in public education, with her most recent position as an assistant professor at Mercer University in Atlanta.

Dr. Deagle has also served as an assistant principal at Hilliard Darby High School, a principal at Ann Simpson Davis Middle School and deputy superintendent with Dublin City Schools.

"Dr. Deagle shared that she is excited and honored to have been chosen to lead the students and staff of Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools. She is thrilled to begin and will start with a listening tour in the upcoming weeks." the district said.

Johnstown School District in Licking County announced Philip Wagner will be the district's next superintendent. Wagner was previously the superintendent at the Licking Heights School District. He is expected to start on Aug. 2.

Licking Heights School District has hired a search firm for a new superintendent.

Meanwhile, Reynoldsburg City Schools is searching for a new superintendent. The district said Dr. Melvin Brown took a new superintendent position in Alabama.