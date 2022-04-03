2 central Ohio firefighters compete in world's strongest firefighter competition at the Arnold

Andrew Morales and Matt Stakerwere were both selected to represent central Ohio in the world's strongest firefighter competition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time, the World's Strongest Firefighter competition will be held in Columbus as a part of the Arnold Sports Festival.

Arnold, the man himself, said the competition was birthed out of his admiration for the men and women who fight California wildfires.

"I really got the know the firefighters, how much they struggle, how tough they are, how much they risk their lives in order to save others and all of this stuff. So I remember that we have this competition, the world's strongest man competition on the Santa Monica Pier. Then I said, look we have all these fires, and we have this suffering amongst the firefighters and they're so tough and they do such a great job. So let's do something for them. Maybe they're interested in having the World’s Strongest Firefighter competition,” Schwartzenegger said.

For Matt Staker and Andrew Morales, it isn't just a workout.

“Working out has always been a passion of mine,” Staker said.

The two met recently because they were both selected to represent central Ohio in the World's Strongest Firefighter Competition.

“I applied myself, and I had quite a few chiefs, who I didn't know, had recommended me for this,” Morales said.

Morales has been a firefighter for Whitehall for six years.

“I like the area, it's busy. You never know what you are going to get. It's a great career,” Morales said.

Staker has been with the Columbus Division of Fire for more than 14 years.

“I knew I always wanted to be a firefighter,” Staker said.

For the first time, the international competition will be held in Columbus, as a part of the Arnold Classic.

“I think it's neat. It's great for our city. It's great for all the competitors. People come from all over the world. Everyone knows Columbus, Ohio now not just for Ohio State Football, but also through the Arnold,” Staker said.

The two firefighters have become good friends and continuously push each other. Morales says challenges in the competition correlate to his job.

“It helps you push yourself. It's very job-oriented,” Morales said.

The two hope they can have a big cheering section on March 6 when they compete and represent central Ohio on a stage they've watched for years.