2 central Ohio bars cited for violating state alcohol order

Two central Ohio bars were cited after authorities say they violated state alcohol laws.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, Captn' Morgans in Zanesville in Muskingum County was cited for disorderly activity.

Officials went to the bar Saturday around 10:45 p.m. and saw about 20 customers inside. Several people were not wearing masks.

An agent was able to buy a beer at the bar at 10:50 p.m., which was open and operating. This violates the executive order signed last July by Gov. Mike DeWine, which bans establishments from selling alcohol past 10 p.m. The order was issued in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Frosty Mug Sports Bar in Marion was also cited for disorderly activity.

Authorities arrived at the bar around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Officials say there were about 20 customers and two staff members inside the bar.

There was little social distancing and most people were not wearing masks.

The bar was also cited by Marion Police for disorderly conduct based on two previous incidents from earlier this month.