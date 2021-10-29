x
2 Capital University students seriously injured in Bexley hit-skip; police searching for driver

The driver reportedly drove for another 50 feet before coming to a brief stop and then driving off.
BEXLEY, Ohio — Two Capital University students were seriously injured in a hit-skip incident after a car reportedly ran a red light in Bexley Thursday night. 

Bexley police responded to a report of the crash at the corner of South Drexel Avenue and East Main Street shortly after 10:20 p.m. 

According to police, the students were crossing Main Street when they were struck in the crosswalk by what investigators say is believed to be a sonic gray Honda Civic Hatchback made between the years 2017-21.  

Video captured on traffic cameras show the car running a red light before hitting the students. The driver reportedly drove for another 50 feet before coming to a brief stop and then driving off. 

The students suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.  

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call 614-559-4444. 

