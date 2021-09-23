Police: 2 boys in critical condition after east Columbus shooting

Police said the two boys, 12 and 16 years old, hit a girl in the head with a football. After the boys went home, three suspects went to their home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two boys are in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in east Columbus.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Seemic Circle around 8:20 p.m.

Two boys, 12 and 16, were playing football together when the ball hit a girl in the head.

The boys ran back to their home where three suspects eventually came to their door.

After speaking with the boys' mother, the suspects became unruly.

Police said one of the suspects fired a weapon, hitting the two boys.

They were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where their condition is described as critical, but stable.