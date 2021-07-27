2 bodies found in Morgan County during search for Pickaway County area couple

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody and formal charges are pending.

MORGAN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two bodies were found during a search in Morgan County for a couple from the Pickaway County area, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, the sheriff's office assisted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to conduct a well-being check at the equine area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area after ODNR felt that "something was just not right", which led to a woman reporting her son and his girlfriend missing, according to the sheriff's office.

The couple is from the Pickaway County area and had visited Morgan County to camp.

Family members told investigators they lost contact with them about three weeks ago.

Deputies and ODNR officers searched the equine camping area and found the couple's trailer and vehicle.

After conducting interviews, the sheriff's office said law enforcement officers searched wooded areas surrounding the equine area.

During that search, two bodies were found in two different locations, the sheriff's office said.

Their names have not been released as investigators make a positive identification and notify next of kin.

The bodies were taken to the Licking County Coroner's Office for autopsies to be conducted.