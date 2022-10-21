2 arrested during drug trafficking investigation in Athens County

Randall Deeds, 35, and Aileen Mays, 36, were arrested Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman from Athens County were arrested by agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation.

The task force says, 35-year-old Randall Deeds was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The task force went to the 19300 block of Binderbasin Road in Glouster on a tip where investigators found Deeds and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Aileen Mays, in a basement bedroom.

According to a release, units found what is suspected to be meth, fentanyl, money and evidence of drug use and trafficking in plain view during the arrest, leading to a search warrant.

Deeds was arrested on warrants for burglary and possession of drugs and Mays was arrested on an adult parole holder for previous violations.

Both will face additional charges from Thursday's arrest, according to the task force.