2-alarm fire and explosion reported at recycling plant in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews from multiple fire departments contained a 2-alarm fire after an explosion occurred at an east Columbus recycling plant.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the fire is at a plant called Green Earth Recycling on Brice Road. The business recycles lithium-ion batteries, tires and roof shingles among other things.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

There is a significant amount of smoke in the area.