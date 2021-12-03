2-alarm fire and explosion reported at recycling plant in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews from multiple fire departments contained a 2-alarm fire after an explosion occurred at an east Columbus recycling plant.
According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the fire is at a plant called Green Earth Recycling on Brice Road. The business recycles lithium-ion batteries, tires and roof shingles among other things.
As of now, no injuries have been reported.
There is a significant amount of smoke in the area.
The fire is currently a 2-alarm and an explosion occurred. Martin said it was too early to find out what caused that explosion.