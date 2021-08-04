19-year-old woman killed, multiple hurt in four-vehicle crash in Delaware

The crash happened on the city's east side at the intersection of US 36/State Route 37 and Davidson Lane.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Delaware Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened on the city's east side at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Davidson Lane.

Delaware police said a semi-tractor was heading westbound and struck a Honda sedan from behind. The sedan was then pushed into the back of a private ambulance.

According to police, the sedan and ambulance were at a red traffic light at Davidson Lane that turned green before the collision.

Emma Klausing, who was in the passenger seat of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Klausing is from Mount Blanchard in Hancock County.

Police said several other people were taken to Columbus hospitals and their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.