19-year-old woman killed in crash involving dump truck in Mansfield

Mansfield police say the 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman has died after being involved in a crash with a dump truck in Mansfield Tuesday afternoon.

Mansfield police say the woman was traveling west on Piper Road while the driver of the dump truck was traveling north on State Route 13 around 12:10 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the woman traveled into the path of the dump truck and was struck on the driver's side of the vehicle.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A crash reconstruction team is currently on the scene.