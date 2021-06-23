19-year-old woman killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles in Newark

Ohio State Highway Patrol says several witnesses, including a possible suspect, left the scene of the crash without notifying law enforcement.

NEWARK, Ohio — A woman was killed in a crash involving three motorcycles on Thornwood Drive in Newark Tuesday evening.

A large group of motorcycles was heading southbound on Thornwood Lane, just north of Faye Drive, when one driver began having difficulties and slowed down, according to Ohio Highway State Patrol. That driver was hit by a fellow motorcyclist, prompting a third driver to swerve in an effort to avoid hitting the other two.

Morgan Dingess-Napper, 19, was riding as a passenger on the back of the motorcycle that swerved. According to OSHP, both Dingess-Napper and the driver of that motorcycle were ejected from the bike in the process.

Dingess-Napper was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived, OSHP said in a release.

According to the release, several witnesses, including a possible suspect, left the scene of the crash without notifying law enforcement.