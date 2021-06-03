19-year-old shooting victim dies after driving himself to Grant Medical Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 19-year-old man who was shot Saturday morning has died.
Officers responded to Grant Medical Center just after 2:30 a.m. on a report that a man who had been shot walked into the hospital.
According to police, the man drove himself to the hospital.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 3 a.m.
Police do not know exactly where the shooting took place.
Officials have not released the victim's name.
This is the 37th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).