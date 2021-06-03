19-year-old shooting victim dies after driving himself to Grant Medical Center

Police have not released the victim's name.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 19-year-old man who was shot Saturday morning has died.

Officers responded to Grant Medical Center just after 2:30 a.m. on a report that a man who had been shot walked into the hospital.

According to police, the man drove himself to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 3 a.m.

Police do not know exactly where the shooting took place.

This is the 37th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.