19-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

No arrests have been made at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 19-year-old man has died after a shooting on the city's east side.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., officers went to a home in the 3400 block of Bolton Avenue just east of Barnett Road on a report of an accidental shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Caleb Day shot. He was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m.

According to police, witnesses who were inside the house at the time of the shooting say Day was handling a gun when it discharged.

Police say evidence at the scene conflicts with the witnesses' statements. Based on the evidence, it does not appear that Day shot himself.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This marks the 38th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.