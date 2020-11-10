19-year-old man dead, teen injured in shooting in east Columbus

Officers went to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Place just after 11:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 19-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday night on the city's east side.

Officers went to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Place just after 11:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jonathan Davis and a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

Davis and the 17-year-old girl were both taken to Grant Medical Center.

Davis was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. The girl is in stable condition.

Police say the incident started on East Livingston Avenue near Kenwick Road. Davis and an 18-year-old male were passengers in a vehicle being driven by the 17-year-old girl.

According to police, shots were fired in their direction from people in another vehicle.

After the shooting, the girl drove to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Place where she and the 18-year-old male passenger called for help.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).