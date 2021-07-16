19-year-old man becomes Pataskala's newest police officer

William Hayes said he's known for a long time he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up, saying he's always enjoyed helping people when he could.

PATASKALA, Ohio — At a time when police officers across the country are leaving their jobs, there's a 19-year-old Pataskala man who just joined the department.

“My grandpa was a CPD cop for 20 plus years. I always thought the world of him. When I had the opportunity to take that step, there was no doubt in my mind that's what I wanted to do,” Hayes said.



While Hayes was still in high school, he took the steps so he could become an officer as soon as possible.

Hayes went through a two-year criminal justice program with Columbus State Community College. He did parts of the program while he was still in high school and is also certified with the Ohio Peace Officer Academy.

Hayes admits he gets asked just how old is he.



“It's deserved. It's more of just a shock that I'm this young and am able to start this early,” Hayes said with a smile on his face.



So far this year, 98 officers have left the Columbus Division of Police.



More than 110 officers left in all of 2020 and 77 left the division in 2019.

Hayes sees experienced officers leaving the profession, and says that doesn't deter his motivation.



“The passion mostly comes from the community, in my opinion. When you see people leaving in record numbers, people retiring, yes, people are retiring, but a lot of people are leaving the situation that they are in,” Hayes said.



Hayes said the best part of the job is getting to help the community he grew up in.

“This has been place ever since I was born. It is a pretty cool experience to be able to drive around in my own hometown every single day. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else,” he said.