19-year-old killed in Linden shooting

Dontreol Callhoun was found shot in the 3000 block of Azelda Street Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Linden area Sunday night.

Columbus police officers were called to the 3000 block of Azelda Street around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a man who was lying in an alley.

Medics found Dontreol Callhoun shot. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.