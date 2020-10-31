19-year-old critical following stabbing on Innis Road in northeast Columbus

It happened Friday at 11:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Innis Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old is in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in northeast Columbus, according to police.

It happened Friday at 11:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Innis Road.

The victim suffered a significant stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses who saw the victim being stabbed said they went to pick him up and take him to a doctor's office but it was closed.

The suspect ran away and witnesses were unable to provide additional suspect information and details regarding the suspect's vehicle.