18-year-old woman killed in Franklin County hit and run

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. Route 62 in Jackson Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified the 18-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night.

Emma Bailey, of Grove City, was found on the side of the road and appeared to have been hit by an unknown vehicle, the sheriff said.

Baldwin said the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 p.m. by medics from the Jackson Township Fire Department.

The fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.