18-year-old suspect in fatal Columbus gas station shooting arrested

Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man at a northeast Columbus gas station last month.

Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, was taken into custody Sunday. He is charged with murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky.

The shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Police said Sobnosky and three friends drove in the area when multiple people started firing shots. The vehicle was hit by gunfire and Sobnosky was struck.

Sobnosky was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:17 p.m. His death marks the 119th homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said Sobnosky, the Valedictorian of his class at Girard High School and on the Dean's list at Youngstown State, was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On Nov. 2, police said they were trying to identify 12 persons of interest who were either involved or witnessed the shooting. Ross was among those persons of interest.

Police said they are still seeking information about the remaining people and investigators anticipate filing additional charges.

Anyone who knows Ross’ whereabouts is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).